Fernando Alonso

Motors

Alonso set for Formula 1 return with Renault

Published

PARIS, France, July 7 – Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula One with Renault next year, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Spaniard has already signed for the French team and an announcement will be made soon, sources told BBC Sport.

Renault declined to comment with contacted by AFP.

He left Formula One in 2018 after four fruitless years at McLaren and is due to make a third attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren in August.

A return to Renault means Alonso will be reunited with the outfit with whom he won his world championship crowns in 2005 and 2006.

Renault needs a replacement for Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will join McLaren at the end of this season.

