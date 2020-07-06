Wazito Set for another purge as head coach Stewart Hall exits club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC is set for another purge as the moneyed club announced the departure of head coach Stewart Hall, barely a year after he arrived to save the club from imminent fall.

In a statement on the club’s website Monday evening, the coach said that he needs to travel back to the United Kingdom to be with his family.

“Together with my technical team, we worked really hard, the players did their part and together we managed to get some good results. Just before the league was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unbeaten in almost ten matches and this shows the strides we had made as a team,” Hall said as he announced his departure from the club.

He added; “It was an honor to work with you. I wish the club all the best for the future, I believe I have put in a good foundation to steer the team forward.”

Hall joined Wazito in November after the entire technical bench, then under the stewardship of Stanley Okumbi as Technical Director was sent packing due to poor results.

However, despite a slight lift off the relegation zone, the club was far from impressive despite a healthy financial backing from its Dubai-based owner.

Sources intimate that the tactician might be leaving because of an apparent purge expected at the club where several players who are deemed surplus to requirements despite their hefty salaries are said to be laid off.

Capital Sports understands that the club is set to do away with a huge chunk of its foreign based legion while several other highly paid, but non-performing players are set to face the exit.

Meanwhile, Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru says the club’s management will announce its new set of technical bench members in the near future.

The coaching seat at the club has been like a revolving chair with ins and outs. Frank Ouna who was caretaker coach of the club before Hall came in was asked to step aside barely two months into the arrival of the new tactician.

Fred Ambani was brought back to work as Hall’s assistant, having earlier been part of the team that was kicked out by the owner.