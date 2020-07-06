Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nemanja Matic

English Premiership

Matic signs new Man Utd deal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 6Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract with Manchester United to keep him at the club until June 2023.

The 31-year-old Serbia midfielder joined United from Chelsea in 2017 and has made 114 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club,” Matic said in a statement on the club’s website.

“As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour.

“This is a really exciting team to be part of. We have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Matic’s “experience, professionalism and leadership” would be crucial.

“We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja’s attributes are a key part of that,” he said.

“Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matic has started each of United’s past three Premier League games and made 16 top-flight appearances in total so far this season.

United, on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, are fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved