Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars defender Joseph 'Crouch' Okumu in action for his club IF Elfsborg. PHOTO/Elfsborg/Twitter

Football

‘Crouch’ Okumu continues to shine in Sweden as Timbe earns healthy play time in England

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Kenyan players abroad were in action for their respective clubs over the weekend with 23-year old defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu continuing to shine for his Swedish top tier club IF Elfsborg.

Elfsborg won 1-0 against giants Malmo FF with Frederik Holst scoring the lone goal in the first minute of first half added time.

Okumu who joined the club towards the end of last season played the entire game keeping a clean sheet, despite a 23rd minute yellow card dotting his game.

The victory took Okumu’s side to fourth spot with 10 points, three behind leaders Norrkoping after six rounds of matches left.

Meanwhile, midfielder Erick Johannah clocked 64 minutes before coming off for Mikael Josh Marques as his second-tier side Jonkopings Sodra won 3-1 at home against Akropolis with and own goal from Oscar Perhsson in between goals from Jesper Svensson and Edin Hamidovic.

The victory took ‘Mapake’s’ side to seventh in the standings with six points from four games.

In England, Ayub Timbe had some healthy playing time, coming on after 60 minutes in place of Pele as Reading won 5-0 away to Luton Town.

Ivorian Yakou Meite scored four goals with George Puscas adding a fifth as Reading moved to 14th in the 24 team Championship log.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Japan, Michael Olunga’s Kashiwa Reysol lost 1-0 as the J1 league resumed following a three-month break. The league was halted after just one match due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed this weekend under strict containment protocols.

Olunga played the entire match as Tsuyoshi Wataname scoring the loan goal in the 62nd minute, just two after Kashiwa’s Richardson was sent off for a second bookable offense.

In neighboring Tanzania, Francis Kahata came off the bench in the second half as Simba SC played to a 0-0 draw with Ndanda FC. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already won the league and are just running down the fixtures.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved