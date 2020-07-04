Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The official video production staff members take a temperature test before entering the Reysol Stadium. PHOTO/Kashiwa Reysol

Football

Olunga’s Reysol lose as Japan gets football rolling but with no fans in stands

Published

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 4 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga clocked full minutes for his club Kashiwa Reysol as top-flight Japanese football kicked off again on Saturday, but without spectators, following a four-month break because of coronavirus.

The restart to Japan’s J-league comes after professional baseball began its virus-delayed season behind closed doors on June 19 and the country gradually rolls back its anti-virus measures.

No spectators were allowed into stadiums for the nine games on Saturday, while players and coaches tested negative before taking part.

Reysol lost 1-0 at home to Tokyo with Tsuyoshi Watanabe scoring the lone goal in the 62nd minute, two after Reysol were reduced to 10 men following Richardson’s red card.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, playing with Vissel Kobe, said he hopes to bring joy to as many people as possible at a time when the sports world has been battered by the pandemic, according to the Sankei Shimbun daily.

The league got underway for one weekend in February before it was suspended.

Spectators will be allowed to watch live from July 10, with stadiums scheduled to admit 5,000 — or 50 percent of their capacity — whichever number is smaller.

Fans are expected to be asked to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and avoid shouting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has lifted a national state of emergency imposed to contain the virus, but the public are still urged to observe good hygiene practices and social distancing.

The pandemic has already forced a one-year delay to the summer Tokyo Olympics, and suspended everything from sumo to the summer high-school baseball tournament — an enormously popular event that receives extensive television coverage.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved