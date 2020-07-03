Connect with us

Real Madrid go four points clear after edging Getafe

Football

Published

MADRID, Spain, July 3 – Real Madrid took a big step towards winning La Liga on Thursday by battling past Getafe to move four points clear of Barcelona, with five games left.

Sergio Ramos’ late penalty proved the difference at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium where Madrid were made to feel uncomfortable by Getafe but dug out a gutsy 1-0 victory worthy of champions.

This was arguably Madrid’s toughest fixture remaining and with a four-point advantage over Barca, as well as the superior head-to-head, the trophy is now firmly within their grasp.

