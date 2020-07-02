Connect with us

Djokovic and his wife both tested positive for the virus following his ill-fated Adria Tour © AFP/File Andrej ISAKOVIC

Djokovic, his wife test negative for coronavirus

BELGRADE, Serbia, Jul 2 – Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who last week both tested positive for coronavirus following his exhibition tournament in the Balkans, have now tested negative, his press service said Thursday.

Neither the 33-year-old player or his partner felt any symptoms, the statement said.

The couple had been self isolating since returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia, the town which hosted the second leg of Djokovic’s ill-fated Adria Tour.

Four players — Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki — tested positive for the virus after the event which saw little social distancing and packed stands.

The world number one’s coach Goran Ivanisevic also contracted COVID-19.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub during the week of the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tournament.

The Serbian star issued an apology, saying he was “so deeply sorry” that the tournament “caused harm”.

On Wednesday, the player donated more than 40,000 euros ($45,000) to Serbian town Novi Pazar which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

Serbia, with a population of about seven million people, has registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus infections and 281 deaths.

