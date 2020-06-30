Rugby stars Olaba, Wanyama to be tried afresh over rape allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – High Court judge Ngenye Macharia has quashed a 15-year jail sentence and ordered a retrial of rugby stars Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama over allegations of raping a woman at her residence in Nairobi’s Highrise Estate.

The orders were given after it emerged that during the appeal process, there is no evidence that one of the witnesses was either sworn or not before giving evidence.

The two are now set to take plea before a Magistrate’s Court on July 7.

They had been sentenced to 15 years in jail last year by Magistrate Martha Mutuku after they were found guilty of raping the upcoming female musician after attending a birthday party.

The two ex-Kenya Harlequins players have since denied committing the offense and maintained innocence.

–By Melanie Mburu