Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno stable after testing positive for COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Former Harambee Stars skipper Musa Otieno is stable and recovering at the Mbagathi Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to sources, Otieno developed a fever last week and was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was taken to the Mbagathi Hospital where he was stabilized after being put on oxygen.

He is currently admitted at the infectious disease unit.

He has been at the forefront in distributing foodstuff to the vulnerable in Maringo , the area where he grew up through his Kick off to Hope organization.

“Most of the players’ parents have lost income because a huge number do contractual jobs which are no longer available. And that means that even the players themselves are not eating well. We have started a program where we have set aside five dollars for each family and we have started with our players,” Otieno said in an interview with Capital Sports last month.

Health officials will now begin tracing of Otieno’s contacts over the last two weeks.

