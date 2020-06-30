Contractor given two months to complete Ruringu Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, June 30 – Sports Kenya has given a contractor building a sh280 million Ruringu Stadium in Nyeri two months to complete works which has stalled for the last three years.

Speaking Tuesday after touring ongoing works, the team led by Nyeri County Commissioner, Loyford Kibaara, Sports Kenya Director Mwangi Muthee and area MP Wambugu Ngunjiri said that the contactor must finish the works by latest September 30 failure to which he will face sanctions.

Construction of the 15-seater Stadium was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 2017, but its construction stalled moments after due to nonpayment of the contractor by the government. Sport Kenya Director Mwangi Muthee with Nyeri MP Wambugu Ngunjiri inspecting the facility. Photo/JOSPHAT KINYUA

However, works started again in May this year after the contractor signed return to work agreement with the ministry of sports and undertook to complete remaining works.

During today’s tour the contractor Sam Mwaniki was taken to task by officials due to the delay and at one point he exchanged bitter words with Kibaara.

“I want to know why this work is not complete, yet the government does not owe you a cent, tell us when you will be through and stop lying to us,” said Kibaara.

On his part, Muthee said that an officer will be deployed on the site to ensure that work is done day and night for the stadium to be complete in those two months.

“We have agreed with the contractor that each week a certain portion of work must be done, this will be under supervision of works officer and offices from County Commissioner office this stadium must be done on time,” said Muthee. Works to facelift the Riungu Stadium was launched in 2017, three years down the line its yet to be complete. Photo/JOSPHAT KINYUA

Wambugu said that the stadium must be complete to spur sport tourism in the area owing to the stadium historic importance and the fact that it’s a high-altitude training facility.

The contactor said that he has no problem completing the remaining sixty percent of works but stated that he is getting part of payment.

“Nyerians must understand that we have not received full payment as implied we are getting payments of work done but I have no problem now and I will complete building this facility on time,” revealed Mwaniki.

-By Josphat Kinyua

