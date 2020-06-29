Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler joined Brisbane Roar in April 2019

Sports

Liverpool great Fowler parts ways with Brisbane Roar

Published

BRISBANE, Australia, Jun 29Former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler’s time as coach of Australian side Brisbane Roar ended Monday, with the club blaming the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fowler was appointed in April last year and he set about overhauling the squad, lifting them to fourth in the table before the A-League was suspended on March 24.

He headed back to England and had been non-committal when asked by British media when he would return.

“I would like to thank the club for the opportunity, and the Brisbane Roar FC fans for the warm welcome and support for me and the team. We are very proud of what we achieved,” Fowler said in a statement.

The club cited “the current and ongoing coronavirus situation” as the reason for Fowler’s departure.

“We are disappointed that the global pandemic has impacted our plans together but completely understand that family comes first during these difficult times,” said club deputy chairman Chris Fong.

Anyone entering Australia currently must undergo a 14-day quarantine and time was running out for Fowler to return with the league due to resume on July 16.

He played 369 matches for Liverpool, scoring 183 goals in two stints between 1993 and 2007. He also played for Leeds, Cardiff and Blackburn before a spell in the A-League with the now-defunct North Queensland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fowler was capped 26 times by England, scoring seven goals.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved