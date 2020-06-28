Kahata clinches first Tanzanian Premier League title as Simba make it three-peat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Kenyan international Francis Kahata has won his fourth league title in a row and the first in Tanzania after Simba SC were confirmed as the Tanzanian League champions with six games to go following a barren draw with Tanzania Prisons on Sunday evening.

The draw in Sokoine puts Simba at 79 points after 32 matches, earning them an unassailable 19-point lead over second placed arch-rivals Yanga who are on 60 points.

Kahata sat out of Sunday’s match against Prisons as a rest ahead of Wednesday’s Tanzanian FA Cup clash against giants Azam SC.

“I am delighted to have won the title and this is something really great as a player. Winning a league title in a different country is amazing,” said Kahata who won three straight league titles with Kenya’s record champions Gor Mahia. 🏆 Mabingwa wa Ligi Kuu ya Vodacom 2019/20 🏆 #VPL #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/Rfr394baBP— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 28, 2020

Simba have been a class of their own this season and the signing of Kahata as well as several other stars saw them add muscle and their next hope is to dominate in Africa next season.

Meanwhile, another former Gor Mahia man, striker Meddie Kagere looks set to clinch the Tanzanian golden boot for a second consecutive time.

The striker, who was incidentally signed on this date in 2018 from Gor has scored 19 goals so far in this campaign.

