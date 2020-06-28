Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Kahata clinches first Tanzanian Premier League title as Simba make it three-peat

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Kenyan international Francis Kahata has won his fourth league title in a row and the first in Tanzania after Simba SC were confirmed as the Tanzanian League champions with six games to go following a barren draw with Tanzania Prisons on Sunday evening.

The draw in Sokoine puts Simba at 79 points after 32 matches, earning them an unassailable 19-point lead over second placed arch-rivals Yanga who are on 60 points.

Kahata sat out of Sunday’s match against Prisons as a rest ahead of Wednesday’s Tanzanian FA Cup clash against giants Azam SC.

“I am delighted to have won the title and this is something really great as a player. Winning a league title in a different country is amazing,” said Kahata who won three straight league titles with Kenya’s record champions Gor Mahia.

Simba have been a class of their own this season and the signing of Kahata as well as several other stars saw them add muscle and their next hope is to dominate in Africa next season.

Meanwhile, another former Gor Mahia man, striker Meddie Kagere looks set to clinch the Tanzanian golden boot for a second consecutive time.

The striker, who was incidentally signed on this date in 2018 from Gor has scored 19 goals so far in this campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved