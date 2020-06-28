Connect with us

Mr Kaaria (left) died at his home in Meru

Boxing

Boxing Federation of Kenya mourning death of second vice president

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) is mourning the death of its second vice president Francis Kaaria who died at his Meru home on Friday, two days shy of celebrating his first anniversary as the boxing body’s second in command.

In a statement, BFK announced Kaaria’s demise, celebrating the official nicknamed Njuri Ncheke.

Kaaria was also eulogized by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed who tweeted;

“Mr. Kaaria will be remembered as a committed sportsman who contributed to the exceptional growth of Boxing in the country.”

Kaaria served in different capacities in the Kenyan boxing fraternity. He started his journey in boxing administration as treasurer of prison boxing association where he was working and later rose to the position of Vice Chairman Prison Boxing Association.

He also served in Amateur Boxing Association of Kenya (ABA) as a co-opted member.

He retired from Kenya Prison Service in the year 2004 where he had risen to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Prison.

He was elected as Chairman Eastern Boxing Association in the year 2008. In 2013 he retained his Eastern Chairman position & add National 2nd Vice Chairman position in the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK).

On June 28, 2019, Kaaria was elected BFK’s second vice president. He was  also the chairman of Meru County Boxing Association at the time of his demise.

He has been team manager of Kenya national boxing team on two international assignments; 2013 Aiba world championship in Kazakhstan & 2014 Aiba World Youth Championship in Bulgaria.

