Liverpool clinch first Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea hit City

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 25 – The inevitable has finally happened and Liverpool have clinched their first English Premier League title in 30 years after holders and second placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Going into Thursday’s game, Liverpool only needed the Cityzens to drop points in either a draw or a defeat and the script rolled down as desired with Pep Guardiola’s men failing to win away in London.

Willian’s VAR awarded penalty in the 78th minute handed Chelsea victory at the Bridge.

City thought they had some lifeline when Kevin de Bruyne’s super whipped freekick curled over the wall and into the net after Christian Pulisic’s opener, but they couldn’t get the winner to delay Liverpool’s party, Chelsea instead getting the final laugh.

With the result, Liverpool have opened an unassailable 23-point lead on top of the standings with seven rounds of matches left.

Liverpool play City in their next match after this weekend’s FA Cup break and it will be left to be seen whether they will offer their rivals a guard of honour.