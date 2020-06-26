Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates his team's Premier League win against Manchester City

English Premiership

Lampard warns Chelsea against complacency in top-four race

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 26Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players they still face a dogfight in the battle for a top-four Premier League finish despite their win against Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic and Willian scored as the fourth-placed Blues beat City 2-1 on Thursday — moving five points clear of Manchester United, in fifth, and Wolves.

Chelsea’s victory also sealed Liverpool’s first top-flight title in 30 years.

Despite their cushion, Chelsea manager Lampard said his side could not expect to coast to Champions League qualification.

“It’s a big three points for us but we’re in a battle here,” he said.

“It’s not going to be decided by that game. It’s a nice result that will give us confidence but the consistency that we produce to the end of the season is what will define us this year if we are to get the finish we want to have.

“I’m not getting carried away. We can get better. We can be better on the ball. We can have more possession.”

Willian, who scored the winning goal, could yet leave Chelsea at the end of this campaign, but whatever happens next, Lampard says he can rely on the 31-year-old.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m delighted with Willian, he’s been great for me this season,” said the Chelsea boss.

“The players look up to him, he’s a senior player in the group. He has quality, he has work ethic and it was a continuation of his form for big parts of the season.”

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard also had warm words for Pulisic, who has scored two goals since the Premier League resumed following the coronavirus shutdown.

“Of course Christian came in last summer, there was a lot of talk about it,” said Lampard. “He didn’t get a break. When he got in the team he was going really well and then got a really tough injury.”

“He is a young player with so much talent and will get better and better,” he added.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved