Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will go head to head next week at the Etihad Stadium

English Premiership

Etihad Stadium given go-ahead to host Man City v Liverpool

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 25Manchester City have been given the go-ahead to stage their Premier League match against Liverpool at their Etihad Stadium next week despite a police request to stage the game at a neutral venue.

The game, on July 2, could see City cede their title to Liverpool, though Jurgen Klopp’s men could be crowned champions on Thursday if City fail to win at Chelsea.

Before the resumption of the top flight last week, the match was one of five that police asked to be held at neutral venues because of safety concerns.

All games are being played behind closed doors due to restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Thursday Manchester City Council announced the game could go ahead in Manchester.

“The council’s safety advisory group for the Etihad Stadium met this morning to review the upcoming fixture between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC,” said councillor Luthfur Rahman.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned at 8:15 pm (1915 GMT), Thursday July 2.

Should City beat Chelsea, Liverpool would require just a draw to depose them as champions and claim their first English top-flight title since 1990.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Klopp’s side have seven games remaining and hold a 23-point lead over City.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved