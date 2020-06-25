Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dortmund's Swiss coach Lucien Favre (L) will be in charge for next season, sports director Michael Zorc confirmed Thursday.

Football

Dortmund confirm Favre will remain head coach next season

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 25Borussia Dortmund will go into next season with Lucien Favre still the head coach as they bid to break Bayern Munich’s monopoly on the Bundesliga, sports director Michael Zorc confirmed Thursday.

“We will have the same set up in the new season. We want to go on the attack,” Zorc said ahead of Dortmund’s final game this season at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

There is a year left on Favre’s contract, but there has been speculation he may leave as his Dortmund side has finished second to Bayern for the last two league seasons.

Last season, under Favre, Dortmund led by as many as nine points and topped the table as late as April before finishing runners up by two points. This season they will again finish second, but trail Bayern by ten points going into this weekend’s final round of matches.

Bayern have won their last 15 matches, including a 1-0 victory at Dortmund at the end of May which effectively decided the league.

Hansi Flick’s Bayern have 79 points before their final match at Wolfsburg on Saturday, after which they will be crowned league champions for the eighth season running.

“If Bayern Munich have over 80 points, it would be hard for us, and any other team in Germany, to finish ahead of them,” Zorc admitted.

A former central midfielder who made 468 appearances for Dortmund during his career, the 57-year-old Zorc extended his contract as sports director on Wednesday until 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He did rule out extending Favre’s contract past next year.

“We have a great relationship of trust internally and will have the talks in due course,” Zorc added when asked about extending Favre’s deal.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved