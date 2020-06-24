Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

McLaren facing 'dire' financial situation

Sports

McLaren facing ‘dire’ financial situation

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23 – McLaren’s future in Formula 1 has been called into question, with the team’s finances in such a dire situation they are reportedly facing insolvency by ’17 July 2020′.

Earlier this week it was reported that McLaren is taking the owners of its bonds to court, seeking a High Court declaration that would permit the Group to use its Woking headquarters and historic car collection as collateral for a new loan.

However, it seems they are running out of time.

Days after it emerged that the Group could sell a stake in its Formula 1 team to help cover costs, news of McLaren’s financial troubles again made headlines as the Group sought legal help from the British courts.

McLaren needs to find additional funds and the Group needs its premises and historic cars to do that.

Forbes says the situation is dire.

The publication reports that ‘McLaren says it will become insolvent if the Note holders don’t allow it to release the assets from the security and sell them or secure a new loan on them.

‘It adds that the judge will need to issue a declaration in favor of McLaren in just 17 days so that it can get the deal over the finish line.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘The filings reveal that “the Group needs to obtain declaratory relief in advance of 17 July 2020. Due to the period of time required to sign the contractual documentation and arrange for the relevant funds to be paid, declaratory relief would in fact need to be granted at least five business days before the funds are required. In other words, declaratory relief is required by no later than 10 July 2020.”‘

The Note holders, though, have put another option on the table as, according to their lawyer, the court case will “not be concluded before the Group runs out of cash.”

The lawyer added that the “the one remaining realistic financing option open to the Group, namely the transaction with the Note holders will collapse and the Group will then have no realistic prospect of avoiding an insolvent liquidation.”

McLaren is facing massive financial loses as the Group has sold less than a third of its McLaren road cars in the first quarter of this year compared to last year. That meant revenue fell from $217.7 million to $136.2 million.

And that was before the company was forced to shut down for the pandemic.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved