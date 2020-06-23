Operating a bodaboda does not mean I am broke or poor, says ex Stars defender Onguso

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Former Harambee Stars defender Wesley Onguso says operating a bodaboda business at his Kawangware backyard does not mean he is broke or poor, but is just a way of complimenting his earnings from football.

The former Gor Mahia and Western Stima defender who has also had a stint in South Sudan was a trending topic on social media two weeks ago after he was pictured on his bike at a bodaboda stage in Kawangware.

Onguso, fondly referred as MCA (Member of County Assembly) by everyone in Kawangware said; “Riding a nduthi (motorbike) is not crime. It does not mean I am broke. As long as you know what you want, it helps you.”

“I was kind of astonished because people made such a big deal out of it. It’s not a bad thing because sometimes, even the rich need to do something on the side no matter how small it looks. Having a motorbike and doing bodaboda business is not a bad thing,” Onguso told Capital Sports. City Stars defender Wesley Onguso in action during a past National Super League (NSL) match at the Camp Toyoyo Ground. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Onguso says now that there are no football activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he saw it wise and fitting to do something on the side, to compliment what he is currently earning after joining Nairobi City Stars last year.

He also adds that he has employed others with three more motorcycles, also operating in the expansive Kawangware area.

“I am happy with what I am doing and the fruits of my work. At least my family is not sleeping hungry and I get something to take home every evening. There’s no need to stay home, just chilling there and wearing stylish clothes while doing nothing with myself,” he explains.

Adding; I have to do something because at the end of the day, I need to find something to take home as an extra. If I do this business, I will take back home some amount which can go a long way in buying small necessities like salt or sugar.” Nairobi City Stars defender Wesley Onguso with his motorbike in Nairobi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I have other bikes and that has enabled me to employ other people and it is one of the things I love; empowering others. They get something and I get something too at the end of the day. I was born and raised in Kawangware and I know the difficulties people go through here,” added the defender, synonymous with his long throw and dead ball specialty that helped Harambee Stars clinch the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

At the same time, Onguso has urged fellow footballers to put pride aside and get their hands dirty to work and ensure they have something giving them income apart from their daily lives as footballers.

“If I had pride, I would not be on this bike today. Onguso is a known name and that is why I was trending, with people asking why I am riding a bike. If you have your business, do it and feed tour family. Right now with COVID-19, there is no football we are playing,” he notes.

Onguso was part of the squad that helped City Stars earn promotion back to the top tier after four years of wait and he believes they will be a force to reckon with in the Kenyan Premier League next season. Nairobi City Stars defender Wesley Onguso during an interview with Capital Sports. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With a strong financial backing, the Kawangware based outfit has been able to stabilize the unit after years of struggle.

“I am really happy to have seen City Stars earn promotion because this is my home team. I was born in Kawangware and when the team was still called World Hope, I was a ball boy at Hope Centre and being part of the squad that helped them gain promotion back to KPL is amazing,” he says.

The left wingback adds; “I won the KPL with Gor Mahia, now I have won the NSL with City Stars and I am proud. Next season, we will be a force to reckon with in the league and everyone will know we are back,” the bullish Onguso added.

He has also declared an interest in getting back to the national team and says he will put in a shift to attract the eye of the selectors led by head coach Francis Kimanzi.

