Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Borussia Dortmund are planning a virtual tour of Asia for August after their original trip was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football

Borussia Dortmund plan virtual tour of Asia in August

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 23 – Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund announced on Tuesday that they plan to replace their cancelled trip to Asia with a virtual tour of on-line events in August.

Dortmund, who have finished second to Bayern Munich in the German league for the last two years, had planned to take their squad to China and Southeast Asia at the end of the European season, but the trip was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Dortmund, which has club offices in Shanghai and Singapore, intends to offer Asian fans the chance to meet the players online and watch live streamed training sessions held in Germany.

Dortmund also plans to hold a series of events at venues across Asia, providing local restrictions due to COVID-19 are met.

The 2020/21 Bundesliga is due to begin mid September and with Dortmund knocked out of the Champions League, which will resume in August, the German club wants to use the time to prepare for next season and link up online with 30 fan clubs across south-east Asia.

In a statement, Dortmund’s manager director Carsten Cramer said that after the original tour was cancelled, “many fans and partners” in Asia had approached them about an alternative.

“This gave rise to the idea of Dortmund, in close cooperation with our offices in Singapore and Shanghai, being sent digitally to Asia,” he added.

Fans in China will be able to live-stream a training session with Chinese commentary and an on-site reporter who will quiz players in an online meet-and-greet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved