Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to shock Liverpool on Sunday

Football

Spanish prosecutors file tax fraud suit against Ancelotti

Published

MADRID, Spain, Jun 22 Spanish prosecutors announced on Monday that they had filed a tax fraud suit against Carlo Ancelotti, accusing the former Real Madrid coach of having hidden a seven-figure sum from the country’s tax authorities.

Prosecutors said the suit had been filed against Ancelotti, the current Everton manager, for two alleged incidences of tax fraud in 2014 and 2015 totalling 1.062 million euros (Sh126.6mn).

In order for a prosecution to go ahead a judge will have to accept the case before eventually summoning Ancelotti, who won the 2014 Champions League and Club World Cup for Real in his two seasons in the Spanish capital.

According to prosecutors Ancelotti declared his salary earnings from his time at Real but not “earnings from image rights, as well as those deriving from his relationship with the club and related contracts from other brands”.

Prosecutors also claim that he did so in order to “avoid his obligations with the public treasury”, accusing him of relying on a “complex network of shell companies” in an attempt to hide the identity of the beneficiary of those earnings from the tax authorities.

In recent years Spain has pursued some of the country’s biggest football stars, including Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, formerly of Real Madrid.

Messi paid a two-million-euro fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term.

Last year Ronaldo, now at Italian side Juventus, was handed a suspended two-year prison sentence for committing tax fraud while he was in Madrid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Portugal forward also agreed to pay 18.8 million euros in fines and back taxes to settle the case, according to judicial sources.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved