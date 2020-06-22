Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Le Messager Ngozi celebrate after winning the Burundi Premier League

Football

Burundi crown champions after playing through pandemic

Published

BUJUMBURA, Burundi, Jun 22 – Le Messager Ngozi have been crowned champions of Burundi, the only African country to continue playing football when the coronavirus pandemic spread in the continent. 

They defeated visiting Inter Star 3-0 at the weekend to take an unassailable five-point lead over only title rivals Musongati, who were held 1-1 away to Kayanza United.

“There was no reason to halt the league when other activities in the country were continuing as usual,” football association president Ndikuriyo Reverien told reporters.

Ngozi, who won the league for a first time two seasons ago, have 61 points from 29 matches with one round to play and qualify for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

After failing to win a maiden championship title in the tiny east African country, Musongati will have another chance to secure silverware when they meet Rukinzo in the FA Cup final.

Only one club from the nation has reached a CAF club final with Vital’O losing 5-1 on aggregate to Africa Sports of the Ivory Coast in the 1992 African Cup Winners Cup final.

Burundi, who played at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time last year, are ranked 43rd among 54 countries in Africa and 152nd in the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved