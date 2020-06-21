Connect with us

Alswafa FC Chairman Bashir Hussein with members of the Alswafa Team after receiving kits from Betway. Photo/COURTESY

Betway salutes Kenyan fathers and father figures in sports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – “Every great achiever is inspired by a great mentor.”  That is an inspiring quote from renowned Ghanaian Author Gifty Akita.

The words resonate well with many successful sports players who credit individuals close to them like coaches and senior players as the reason for their success.

With this in mind, international betting firm Betway, opted to salute fathers who double up as mentors and inspiration to the Kenyan sports community this Father’s Day.

In May last year, Betway embarked on a move to support Alswafa FC, a club that prides itself in having nurtured talent that has gone on to feature in the Kenyan national team Harambee Stars, Kenyan Premier League, and CAF competitions.

Alswafa FC Chairman, Bashir Hussein has been with the club since 1998 providing management and mentorship guidance to the club’s players.

Despite the social and financial challenges that Kenyan sports face, Bashir has ensured that the team is catered for by providing support, accommodation, food, equipment and transport.

As a result of this support, Alswafa FC has gradually risen through the ranks of Kenyan soccer from the lower leagues to the regional league.

Bashir is a father of two boys and a girl and is passionate about Alswafa’s growth and expansion.

He hopes that the success of the club will eventually lead to the creation of more job opportunities to the players through various investments.

“I encourage others in positions of influence to mentor the youth on the future and the need for self-sustainability, said Bashir.

In quest to advocate for community sports development, Betway has worked with Dandora teams and their Secretary General, Godfrey Okoti.

Dandora Teams Secretary General Godfrey Okoti at the Betway medical training camp.

A father of two, Okoti has been with the Dandora teams since 2003 and has assisted with turning amateurs from the disadvantaged Dandora slums into professional soccer players.

Okoti holds steadfast to the belief that other leaders in sports should focus on institutionalizing sports as a professional career choice for Kenyan youth, as it is in other countries around the world.

“My personal vision for the Dandora youth and soccer teams that arise from this community is to develop highly skilful and intelligent players capable of competing at the highest level of the soccer game and in life,’’ Okoti said.

“We honor these fathers doubling up as father figures to the Kenyan sports community. These men continue to assist the country’s youth advance their sporting ambitions and also to become positive, well rounded members of society in the face of various vices and other challenges they face. Salute! Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and father figures,” Betway Country Manager, Leon Kiptum said.  

