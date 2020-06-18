Gor, AFC withdraw begging bowls as Betsafe hands Sh95mn sponsorship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Within a murky COVID-19 ridden 2020, Kenya’s two biggest football clubs, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have found their sunshine after landing a combined Sh95mn sponsorship from new betting firm Betsafe for a period of three years.

With the two clubs wading in financial difficulty and non-payment of salaries for the last six months, the new company will drag them off the pit of poverty with Gor Mahia set to get Sh55mn a year while AFC Leopards will get Sh40mn in the deal.

Betsafe, a new betting platform yet to be launched in the country will be a brand operating under the company Bet High Kenya Limited.

Both Gor and Leopards were left without financial backbone after SportPesa dropped the ball following their tax row with the government leading to the two clubs willowing in increased troubles.

Gor have not paid their players salaries for the last five months while Leopards have also struggled to make their ends meet.

“This is a huge and welcome boost for the club because we have had so much difficulties over the last few months. It is going to stabilize the club moving forward and we are really happy to get this deal. At least we have somewhere to start from,” AFC Leopards chair Dan Shikanda told Capital Sport.

He added that the money will be a huge boost as they look to strengthen the team to be competitive next season in a bid to quench their two-decade thirst for the title.

“At least now we can be able to convince a player to join because they now know they are coming to a place with financial difficulty. Now we should start plans for the new season and make our players comfortable,” Shikanda added.

According to sources privy to the deal, Sh5mn from the sponsorship will each go towards kitting with both Gor and AFC having secured Umbro as their official kit sponsors last year.

The rest of the money will go towards the team’s payroll and running of the club.

“We will be launching in the Kenyan market very soon and our top priority is to support Kenyan football. Being a responsible gaming provider since the very beginning we aim to bring more engagement and excitement together with Leopards SC in the near future”, says Tom Bwana, PR & Partner Manager at Bet High (K) Ltd.

