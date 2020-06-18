Connect with us

David Luiz is shown a red card during Arsenal's English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on June 17, 2020

English Premiership

David Luiz horror show as City spank Arsenal on EPL return

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jun 17 – David Luiz had a Premier League re-start to forget after coming on as a first half substitute, his two errors playing part in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the second game of the English Premier League return at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Luiz who came on for the injured Pablo Mari after 24 minutes was at fault for City’s opener while he was also fully responsible for the home side’s second when he pulled down Riyad Mahrez in the box in the second half, resulting in a penalty for the Cityzens and a red card for the Brazilian.

It was an unpleasant return to Manchester for Mikel Arteta as he saw his side downed by a dominant city, partly thanks to misfortune that saw him make two injury-enforced substitutions within the opening 24 minutes.

Raheem Sterling scored the opener with a thumping finish inside the box just before the break while Kevin de Bruyne doubled City’s tally with a second half penalty after Luiz pulled down Mahrez inside the box.

Phil Foden capped the evening for Pep Guardiola’s men with the third in added time with Arsenal caught in shambles all over again.

The game had an unfortunate end though when young Spanish defender Eric Garcia, in just his third start of the Premier League had to be stretchered off after a bloodied collusion with his keeper Ederson.

-More to follow

