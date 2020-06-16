Connect with us

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Werner set to join Chelsea, abandon Champions League

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16 – Timo Werner reportedly wants to leave RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and join Chelsea this summer.

The German striker scored once in the last 16 as the Bundesliga side beat Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate but now widespread reports – originating in Germany – claim that he will leave that campaign to join his new club next month.

Chelsea will complete a £53m move for Werner – complete with £180,000-a-week contract – after Liverpool decided against spending that amount of money in a pandemic.

Werner will complete Leipzig’s Bundesliga season – set to continue against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday – but wants to leave before the Champions League resumes in August.

