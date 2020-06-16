Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lamine Diack again told his corruption trial that he had no idea what his son was up to © AFP/File Thomas SAMSON

Athletics

Diack pleads ignorance as absent son looms over IAAF trial

Published

PARIS, France, Jun 15 – The former head of global track and field, Lamine Diack, again said he was surprised by the behaviour of his absent son as their corruption trial resumed in Paris on Monday.

Diack, who headed the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, and his son, Papa Massata Diack, are among those accused in relation to bribes paid to cover up positive dope tests by Russian athletes.

Papa Massata Diack remains in Senegal which has not agreed to extradite him to France.

On Thursday, Lamine Diack told the court he had been “flabbergasted” to learn from prosecutors that his son had got involved in the doping cases.

On Monday, he said he was surprised to discover how much commission his son was taking on sponsorship deals he negotiated on behalf of the IAAF.

Lamine Diack said he did not know that VTB, a state-owned Russian bank, paid 29 million euros ($32.75 million) to sponsor the IAAF from 2007 to 2011, while his federation only received 19 million euros.

The remaining 10 million euros ended up in the account of a company called “PMD”, the son’s initials.

One of the charges against the Diacks is that, in return for covering up doping cases, they received help from the Russian authorities in renewing sponsorship and broadcasting contracts with VTB and Russian television channel RTR, as well as funds to finance political campaigns in Senegal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lamine Diack is also accused of allowing his son to appropriate millions from not only the VTB deal, but from Korean electronics company Samsung and Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

Lamine Diack told the court he was unaware that the IAAF marketing rights were being sold to the Japanese advertising giant Dentsu, which in turn allowed the son’s companies to act as intermediaries.

The son profited from those deals and also by taking “exorbitant” commissions of around 20 per cent on top of his daily salary as IAAF marketing consultant of $900 dollars rising to $1,200 when he was working.

– ‘I don’t understand’ –

Asked by the presiding judge in the trial, Rose-Marie Hunault, if he had a problem with his son wearing two hats, Lamine Diack answered: “I thought he could sell.”

In an interview with L’Equipe in 2016, Papa Massata Diack boasted that he was responsible for $678 million out of a total of $925 million in IAAF marketing rights.

Asked to explain the transfer of 600,000 euros to his bank account by his son between 2011 and 2015, Lamine Diack said on Monday that he had no precise recollection.

The 87-year-old Diack often gave confused and fragmented answers, punctuated by “sorry?”, “I don’t understand”, “I don’t know”.

Asked by his lawyer whether his fourth term as IAAF president had been one too many, Lamine Diack whispered “unquestionably”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The examining magistrates deplored Senegal’s “total lack of cooperation” in the case.

Lamine Diack has said the Russian money helped finance Macky Sall’s successful campaign to unseat Abdoulaye Wade as national president in 2012.

Senegal gave Papa Massata Diack a diplomatic passport in 2014.

The trial ends on Thursday.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved