Cricket Australia CEO resigns as Covid-19 takes its toll

SYDNEY, Australia, June 16 – Australian cricket has had a change of official leadership, with Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts resigning.

Roberts’s resignation comes after just 18 months in the position, in which he oversaw the organisation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic – including the standing down of 80 per cent of CA’s full-time staff.

T20 World Cup boss Nick Hockley has been named interim chief executive while an international search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

Chairman Earl Eddings thanked Roberts for his service over the period, in which he contributed to the success of this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup as well as record levels of funding directed to community cricket and breakthroughs in areas such as gender pay equity and participation.

“Kevin has worked tirelessly since taking on the role in difficult circumstances in 2018, and particularly during the challenges of the past few months,” Eddings said.

In a statement, Roberts said it was a “privilege” to have served in the role.

“Our team of staff and players are outstanding people who contribute so much to the game and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together,” he said.

