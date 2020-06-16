Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cricket Australia CEO resigns as Covid-19 takes its toll. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Cricket

Cricket Australia CEO resigns as Covid-19 takes its toll

Published

SYDNEY, Australia, June 16 – Australian cricket has had a change of official leadership, with Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts resigning.

Roberts’s resignation comes after just 18 months in the position, in which he oversaw the organisation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic – including the standing down of 80 per cent of CA’s full-time staff.

T20 World Cup boss Nick Hockley has been named interim chief executive while an international search is conducted for a permanent replacement.

Chairman Earl Eddings thanked Roberts for his service over the period, in which he contributed to the success of this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup as well as record levels of funding directed to community cricket and breakthroughs in areas such as gender pay equity and participation.

“Kevin has worked tirelessly since taking on the role in difficult circumstances in 2018, and particularly during the challenges of the past few months,” Eddings said.

In a statement, Roberts said it was a “privilege” to have served in the role.

“Our team of staff and players are outstanding people who contribute so much to the game and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved