Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Chinese Grand Prix was originally scheduled for April © AFP WANG ZHAO

Motors

Formula One wants two races in Shanghai: city sports boss

Published

SHANGHAI, China, Jun 15 – Formula One chiefs want to stage two races in Shanghai this season after the Chinese Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus, the city’s sports boss said Monday, adding there was no final decision.

This year’s pandemic-disrupted world championship is expected to launch with a double-header in Austria on July 5 and 12, with Silverstone in England also hosting two races.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 19, was postponed in February but Formula One appears determined to race in the country — one of the sport’s key markets — in the second half of this year.

Asked if there would be two grands prix in Shanghai instead of the usual one, Xu Bin, director of the city’s sports bureau, told Shanghai People’s Radio: “This was proposed by the F1 management company.

“Everyone knows that F1 has officially announced that they have resumed the first eight European races this year, but none of them are in Asia.”

Xu added: “We are still communicating with F1 to see if there is any possibility of hosting two races in Shanghai, but there is no final decision yet.

“Of course we should see how the virus is being controlled.”

China, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, had seen a significant drop in the number of infections and deaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the country is now racing to control a fresh outbreak in the capital Beijing.

Formula One was thrown into chaos in March when the curtain-raising Australian race was cancelled hours before the opening practice session, as the virus spread around the world.

The Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan grands prix were cancelled on Friday over logistical problems caused by coronavirus.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved