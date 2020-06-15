Connect with us

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Sports

Arsenal given Partey boost after Atletico U-turn

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15 – Arsenal have been given a major boost after Atletico Madrid performed a U-turn over long-time midfield target, Thomas Partey.

The Gunners’ engine room is considered an area of relative weakness, with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira often failing to provide adequate cover for a vulnerable defence.

And Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid enforcer Thomas Partey.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

Atletico appeared to have ruled out an exit despite the player’s £44.8m release clause (€50m). But the latest Spanish reports have revealed a dramatic U-turn.

Spanish radio show Cadena COPE (via The Metro) state that ‘Atletico’s bosses are now keen to cash in on Partey, even for a fee under his buyout.’

The change of direction is explained by the coronavirus pandemic, with Partey seen as one sure-fire way to raise much needed funds for a transfer splash.

Partey has ‘resisted attempts’ to sign a new deal, while Atletico’s efforts to insert a larger release clause have failed.

Arsenal are described as being the ‘best-placed team’ to pull off the swoop.

While Atletico are noted to be fully aware of Arsenal’s desire to land the star.

