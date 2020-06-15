Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu, here jumping for the ball, has committed to the All Blacks until 2023 © AFP FRANCK FIFE

Rugby

All Black Tuipulotu signs up for 2023 World Cup

Published

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Jun 15 – All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu signed a contract extension Monday that will take him through to the 2023 World Cup in France, New Zealand Rugby said.

The powerful second-rower, who will also stay on as captain of the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby, said he had realised during COVID-19 lockdown how much he loved playing rugby.

“I am still young and learning all the time, and I want to establish myself as an international player,” said the 27-year-old, who has earned 30 Test caps since his debut in 2014.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster described Tuipulotu’s signing as “fantastic news” for the three-time world champions.

“Patrick has grown considerably over the last few years, both on the field as a player and off field with his captaincy and leadership,” he said.

Tuipulotu led the Blues to a 30-20 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in Auckland on Sunday in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the domestic tournament set up to replace the suspended southern hemisphere club competition.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved