Tottenham could bring in Ramsey on loan

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14 – Aaron Ramsey could be going on loan to Tottenham in the off-season after Juventus reportedly offered his services to the Premier League club.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined the reigning Serie A champions last summer on a free transfer but has struggled to make an impact.

With Covid-19 currently causing financial concerns across Europe, Juve may be forced to part ways with Ramsey – who earns a salary of around £400,000-a-week.

And according to The Sun on Sunday, Spurs are one of several clubs who could make a move for the Wales playmaker later this year. The report adds that either a loan or a permanent deal are being discussed as an option.

Ramsey’s salary could end up being a stumbling block, but the same report says Juventus could accept a lower transfer fee. That is in order to increase the chances of getting Ramsey off the wage bill.

The 28-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United, could also join his next club on a loan deal. Juventus would then pay a fraction of the Welshman’s wages.

Ramsey spent 11 years at Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal between 2008 and 2019, making 369 appearances and scoring 64 goals.

The attacking midfielder has played only 24 times for Juve this season, scoring four times. However, he was left out of Maurizio Sarri’s squad for Friday night’s Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan.

