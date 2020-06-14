Leclerc eager to enter Le Mans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14 – Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has expressed his interest in one day competing in the Le Mans 24 Hour race after his stint in the digital version over the weekend.

After getting a taste of the Le Mans 24 hour race through the virtual running, Leclerc wants to give the real thing a go.

The virtual 24 hour race is being held thanks to a collaboration between the World Endurance Championship, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and Motorsport Games.

Leclerc is competing in the #52 AF Corse Ferrari alongside fellow F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi, reigning F1 Esports champion David Tonizza and 2018 eRace of Champions winner Enzo Bonito.

And the Ferrari star it seems has got the Le Mans bug and now wants to give the “mythical” real thing a go.

Leclerc was speaking to Motorsport Network’s Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen after completing his opening stint.

And asked if he now wanted to compete in the real-life 24 Hours of Le Mans, he said: “Definitely – this is something I’ve wanted to do even before trying this virtually.

“It’s a mythical race in motorsport and definitely one day I would like to be part of it.”

In the meantime Leclerc will be fully focused on preparing for the Austrian Grand Prix which will kick-off the 2020 season on July 5.

It will be the first of back-to-back race weekends at the Red Bull Ring as Formula 1 begins the initial eight-race calendar.

