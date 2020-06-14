Connect with us

Fraser Forster. PHOTO/TeamTalkMedia

English Premiership

Chelsea targeting Forster signing

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14 – Chelsea will be aiming to sign Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in the off-season, according to reports.

The Blues are first working on completing the formalities of the Timo Werner deal, as the RB Leipzig striker is set to join for £53million.

Lampard will then look to strengthen his goalkeeping options.

It was earlier reported that Kepa Arrizabalaga has nine games to save his Chelsea career, with Nick Pope and Andre Onana named as potential targets to replace him.

The Spaniard has had a turbulent Chelsea career after moving to the Premier League in a record-breaking £72million deal in 2018.

He was dropped midway through the season by Lampard after a string of errors, returning to the lineup shortly before the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt.

And Football Insider claim Chelsea are also interested in Forster, who has been on loan at Celtic from Southampton this season.

The Scottish champions are thought to be keen to make the move permanent, but Forster could be tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge.

