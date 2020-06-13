Former Quins, Kabras coach Cardovillis lands new job

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Former Kenya Sevens player Charles Cardovillis has been appointed the Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) Director for commercial and special projects.

Cardovillis, a former Kenya Harlequin coach, will be responsible for developing the league’s long-term commercial plan and introduce sustainable development goals, into the Rugby leagues ecosystem.

The 41-year-old has been involved in sports for close to 25 years contributing and serving in different capacities; as a player with both the 7s and 15’s national teams and turned out for local side Harlequins.

“This is a fantastic opportunity that I could not say No to. We have been working on this project for several years now and the dream is now a reality,” Cardovillis, who also coached Kenya Cup side Kabras Sugar said. Charles Cardovillis with Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba (Right). Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“I’m excited to be part of what is turning out to be a dream team with Edward Rombo and Benjamin Ayimba and others who will be coming on board in the next couple of weeks. Rugby league will be every player’s dream,” he added.

“We have tremendous confidence in his ability to develop KRL commercial and special projects that will be of great impact and benefit to the rugby players, KRL affiliate clubs, partners and sponsors. He has achieved and accomplished much as a player, coach and a project manager off the rugby pitch,” KRLF chairman Quicks Nyakwaka said.

Kenya Rugby league Federation is in the process of strengthening its coaching and technical units, in readiness for its league kick-off and maiden international test match against South Africa later in the year.

