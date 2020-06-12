Rashford targets end of child hunger in Britain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 12 – Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has pledged to keep fighting until no child in Britain goes hungry after helping raise around £20 million (Sh2.7bn) for charity during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 22-year-old England star teamed up with FareShare, an organisation that distributes food to nearly 11,000 frontline charities and community groups.

“I have amazing news!” he tweeted. “We had a goal that by end of June we would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK.

“Today we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all so much for the support.”

Rashford, named the fifth most valuable player in Europe this week, said he was celebrating the success but had no intention of stopping.

“Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

“This is England in 2020 and families need help.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)