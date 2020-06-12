Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marcus Rashford is targeting an end to child hunger

English Premiership

Rashford targets end of child hunger in Britain

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 12Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has pledged to keep fighting until no child in Britain goes hungry after helping raise around £20 million (Sh2.7bn) for charity during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 22-year-old England star teamed up with FareShare, an organisation that distributes food to nearly 11,000 frontline charities and community groups.

“I have amazing news!” he tweeted. “We had a goal that by end of June we would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK.

“Today we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all so much for the support.”

Rashford, named the fifth most valuable player in Europe this week, said he was celebrating the success but had no intention of stopping.

“Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

“This is England in 2020 and families need help.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved