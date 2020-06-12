Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt pictured helping Mats Hummels off the pitch when he played for Bayern Munich in October 2018

Football

Mueller-Wohlfahrt, maverick doctor with magic hands, to quit Bayern

Published

MUNICH, Germany, Jun 12Dr Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt, who remains a maverick in medical circles but whose former patients are a “who’s who” of sports stars, is to bring an end to a decades-long link with Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club announced Friday.

Mueller-Wohlfahrt, an orthopaedic and sports medicine specialist, has been Bayern’s club medic for more than 40 years, with a short interruption after a fall-out with then-coach Pep Guardiola.

The 77-year-old is hailed as a medical genius by his legion of high-profile fans in elite sport, but his detractors remain dubious of his unusual techniques.

Mueller-Wohlfahrt built up his reputation by working with Bayern Munich stars, like Franz Beckenbauer, in the 1970s.

Having treated Germany’s top footballers for the last few decades, he was also team doctor for the German international side between 1995-2018.

Athletics legends Usain Bolt, Paula Radcliffe and Maurice Greene are some of the big names outside football who overcame career-threatening injuries after being treated in Munich by Mueller-Wohlfahrt.

Bolt was first treated by the German as a 16-year-old and the Jamaican crucially sought help from the man he called a “second father” for a calf injury ahead of the Rio Olympics where he went on to win three gold medals.

“What I find particularly impressive is that he makes the correct diagnosis after the very first examination, without needing scans or x-rays,” Germany head coach Joachim Loew has said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He does it with his hands, which must have some magic in them, his experience and his intuition.”

Mueller-Wohlfahrt has argued his techniques rely more on experience than “magic”.

“I ‘see’ with my fingers, I can tell if the muscle is injured just through the tension in it,” he wrote in his autobiography.

“I have diagnosed 35,000 muscle injuries in my life and acquired these abilities through daily exercise, like a pianist or a violinist.”

Mueller-Wohlfahrt’s methods are not to everyone’s taste.

His intensive use of actovegin, an amino acid made from veal blood which he injects into injured tendons, has led to allegations of quackery by senior figures in his field.

None of Mueller-Wohlfahrt’s work has been analysed by other doctors, nor has he published anything about his use of actovegin.

It led to Travis Tygart, CEO of the United States’ Anti-Doping Agency, branding Mueller-Wohlfahrt’s reliance on injections as a “Frankenstein-type experiment”.

Mueller-Wohlfahrt admits to being an “empirical doctor”, who relies not on medical research, but on the feedback of his patients.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement Friday, the doctor, who will now focus on his patients at his Alter Hof surgery in central Munich, said: “Looking back at my 40 years at FC Bayern, I’m happy and very satisfied.

“The experiences we’ve made here, the successes we’ve celebrated together and most importantly the people I’ve met at this club, have shaped my life permanently. I wish FC Bayern all the best for the future!”

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved