Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Sevens Technical Director Paul Feeney issues instructions during a past training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Headlines

Kenya Rugby Union parts ways with Shujaa boss Paul Feeney

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Kenya Rugby Union has announced it has parted ways with Kenya Sevens Technical Director Paul Feeney on mutual consent, owing to what they termed as uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeney left Kenya in April to be with his family in New Zealand after a brief stint with the team and has not been able to return since due to the restrictions set up by the government barring international flights in and out of the country to stem the tide of the virus.

“It is unfortunate he has been unable to complete the ongoing sevens world series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The process to fill the vacancy arising from his departure is currently ongoing and interested parties are requested to submit their applications,” a statement from the Union stated.

Kenya Sevens Technical Director Paul Feeney with coach Kevin Wambua issue instructions during a past training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“The Kenya Rugby Union would like to thank Paul for his work during his time with us and wish him success in the future,” it adds.

Feeney was appointed to the role in September last year after former coach Paul Murunga’s contract ended and led Shuhaa to the 2019 Africa 7s title which earned them qualification to the Tokyo Olympics.

Under his guidance, Kenya’s two teams finished in the podium of the Safari Sevens, the second tier team Morans clinching the title while the main team, Shujaa won bronze.

However, Shujaa’s performance in the World Rugby Sevens series hasn’t been as convincing as they currently sit 12th in the standings with 35 points after six tournaments.

(Visited 37 times, 37 visits today)
Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved