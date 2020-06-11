Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rwanda's Aloys Nsabimana in round two action at the Karen leg of the 2019/20 Safari Tour

Game

Kenya Open Golf Limited to offer financial assistance to Safari Tour members

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Fifty Four Safari Tour members are set to benefit from a financial aid scheme instigated by the Kenya Open Golf Limited to help cushion the golfers who have been left without income after sports activities were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 54 Safari Tour members who are made up of 39 Kenyans, 10 Ugandans, two Nigerians, and one each from Senegal, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, participated in 11 tournaments that were played from August 2019 and February 2020.

The money which is drawn from the entry and membership fees charged during the 2019-2020 season will be shared among the 54 members, many of whom are currently not earning any income.

“Many of our professional golfers have been adversely affected by the current restrictions and they have suffered a lot due to loss of income. We are giving them a small token to help take some sting out of these harsh and uncertain times that we currently find ourselves in.” said Peter Kanyago, the chairman of Kenya Open Golf Limited.

“This gesture from Kenya Open Golf Limited could not have come at a better time,” said John Wangai, the Captain of the professional golfers of Kenya.

“This is the best thing that has happened to professional golfers since the postponement of the Magical Kenya Open in March. On behalf of the Safari Tour family, I would like to thank the board of Kenya Open Golf Limited for coming to our aid at our hour of need.” Added Wangai.

The Kenya Open Golf Limited will consult with the Government of Kenya to find the safest way to commence the 2020-2021 Safari Tour.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved