Trans Nzoia lady banks Sh450,237 with seven bob bet

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya, Jun 10 – Lydiah Mutinga, a business lady from Trans Nzoia County is smiling all the way to the bank after earning a Sh450,237 purse from a Sh7 bet placed on gaming platform OdiBets.

Mutinga who is winning an enormous amount for the first time since she started gambling says she will use the money to expand her business.

Meanwhile, another punter has banked a similarly huge amount, winning Sh505,692 after placing a stake worth Sh208.

This comes barely two weeks after Anthony Mugami won Sh300,674 after staking sh10 on Bundesliga matches over the weekend.

The Liverpool supporter stated that he is going to use the money to better the lives of his family.

A jovial Mugami mentioned that this was his first major win since he started betting a year ago and normally places bets of as low as sh3.

With the Spanish La Liga resuming on Thursday and the English Premier League following up a week later, punters are expected to expand their tentacles as they embrace the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic.

