Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sweden's Armand Duplantis will jump against Renaud Lavillenie during the Impossible Games

Athletics

Oslo’s Impossible Games signals athletics’ unorthodox return

Published

OSLO, Norway, Jun 10From a 2000 metre team race to a pole vault competition held with a delay, Thursday’s Impossible Games in Norway will break new ground as athletics comes out of its coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Oslo was set to hold its Diamond League meeting this week and organisers have chosen to innovate as the sport returns with its first international, multi-discipline event.

World record holder Armand Duplantis faces 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault but the Frenchman has already jumped from his own back garden and his effort will be broadcast in line with his Swedish counterpart’s.

The pair competed last month by filming themselves at home, but the organisers hope Duplantis will improve his record so have invited the required two extra athletes to jump against him in the Norwegian capital.

“I’ll be having a drink watching myself jump,” Lavillenie said.

“My jump can’t be ratified as my equipment hasn’t been ratified, but for now, the most important thing is not to have official competitions and performances,” he told AFP.

“It’s already huge to be able to have exhibition competitions,” he added.

Elsewhere the Ingebrigtsen brothers from Norway — Filip, Henrik and Jakob — will race in the unusual 2000m for teams against a Kenyan outfit which includes reigning 1,5000m world title holder Timothy Cheruiyot and 2017 champion Elijah Manangoi, who will race in Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Double world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm will run alone in the unorthodox 300m hurdles behind closed doors at a near-empty Bislett Stadion.

Warholm’s fellow Norwegians, former Olympic champion cross-country skier Therese Johaug and Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal, also take part, with Johaug racing in the 10,000m, in which she holds the national record, and Grovdal attempting to break her country’s 3000m best with the help of guide lights on the track.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved