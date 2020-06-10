Former Kenyan international trying to aid Olando out of US prison

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Former Kenyan international Edwin Odipo, now a lecturer of Sports Marketing at the Shorter University in the State of Georgia is leading the aid to have former Kenyan international Crispin ‘Alphy’ Olando released from a United States prison where he has been held since March 18.

Olando who moved to the US in 2013 was arrested by police over his immigration documentation and has been held at the Jackson Parish Correctional Centre in Lousiana.

“I have been in contact with Odipo and he tells me they are working to get him released because he has been held for three months now. He is working with some other Kenyans and authorities there and hopefully, we get some good news that he has been released,” Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, his former coach at Tusker FC in 2011 told Capital Sports.

He adds; “What he has told us is that he has been detained because his papers were not right but we hope they are going to solve the issue.”

According to Diasporamessenger.com, Olando is staring at likely deportation unless he manages to secure crucial documents that will allow him to continue his stay in the country as an immigrant.

It further reports that Olando was booked and denied bond after it was established that he lacked the relevant papers.

The midfielder moved to the US in 20013 after being dropped at Tusker FC having been part of the team that won back to back league titles and tried out with several MLS teams without success and had a short stint playing with lower tier clubs.

