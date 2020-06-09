Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lewis Hamilton has been a vocal opponent of racial injustice

Headlines

Lewis Hamilton says slave trader’s statue should ‘stay in river’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 9Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said a slave trader’s statue that was torn down and dumped in a harbour during anti-racism protests should “stay in the river”.

Hamilton, who is F1’s only black driver, was commenting after protesters in the British city of Bristol toppled the bronze statue of Edward Colston, who made his fortune in the slave trade.

“If those people hadn’t taken down that statue, honouring a racist slave trader, it would never have been removed,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“There’s talks of it going into a museum. That man’s statue should stay in the river just like the 20 thousand African souls who died on the journey here and thrown into the sea, with no burial or memorial.

“He stole them from their families, country and he must not be celebrated! It should be replaced with a memorial for those he sold, all those that lost their lives!!”

Colston’s statue was pulled down during anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during his arrest last month in Minneapolis.

Government officials have called the statue’s removal a criminal act. But the action won some support, including from Bristol’s mayor, against a backdrop of public pressure to re-examine representations of Britain’s colonial past.

Britain’s Hamilton, a six-time world champion, has been a vocal opponent of racial injustice, previously saying he was “overcome with rage” and criticising “white-dominated” Formula One for its silence over the Floyd incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved