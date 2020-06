NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Nearly all fans on Gor Mahia terraces know Joseph Sudi ‘Ja Yimbo’ by nickname, but less is known about his antecedents. Sudi likes it that way!

Sudi gives credit to Kogalo for the exposure that has given him new face, this is good music to his ears.

He loves Gor because it’s a big team in the region “and have beautiful livery and play good football.”

“Our away color is white, meaning peace,” he quips.