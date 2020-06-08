AK officials in Central add voice on Criminalization of doping  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, June 8 – Athletics Kenya (AK) officials in central region are the latest to add their voice on criminalization of doping after cases keep on increasing.

Speaking on Monday in Nyeri while presenting masks to athletes from Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua counties, AK Central region chairman David Miano said the association is concerned by the ever increasing cases of doping and as such they have put all their officials on high alert.

“As an association we are concerned by reported cases in camps, we have such facilities especially in Nyahururu where athletes train hence our resolve to put our antenna high up so that we can report anyone trying to mess us as a country,” said Miano.

He revealed that so far one case of doping has been reported in Kirinyaga county adding that police are dealing with it to ensure justice is served.

Athletics Kenya chairman in Nyandarua County, Samuel Ndungu urged the government to effect punitive action on those found to be engaging in the vice that is giving the county bad name.

“As athletes we urge the government to institute harsh penalties including jailing those behind the vice that is giving our county bad name. We should not allow a few people to destroy our good name in this discipline,” Ndungu stated.

However, Miano expressed concerns on the preparedness of athletes ahead of the upcoming international meet, saying that many will not be well prepared due to closure of camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of our athletes have not been training due to fact they train in groups and with closure of camps their standards will be lower so it’s the high time we open up,” Miano opined.

He said that the association will conduct its annual athletics meet in August if the country will have conquered the pandemic.

He lauded resumption of construction works at Ruringu Stadium which had stalled for three years owing to non-payment of contractors.

The stadium which will cost exchequer Sh450 million was launched by president Uhuru Kenyatta .

-By Josphat Kinyua

