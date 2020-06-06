Award winning coach Owino appeals for construction of public tennis courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Kenya’s Davis Cup Coach, Rosemary Owino is a woman on a mission. Her remarks are right on the button.

She is advocating for more tennis courts to be built across the country to enable the sport grow and yield positive results.

“Building public tennis courts is a worthy investment for posterity as the future of upcoming tennis players is dependent on infrastructure, motivation and quality of coaching. This means kids will spend more time honing their skills at a tender age and benefit from sports. Sports is education beyond the classroom. A lot is learnt in play in terms of discipline, and time keeping,” Owino, who is an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Travelling coach, told Capital Sport.