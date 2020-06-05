Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has had an injury-hit season © AFP/File Oli SCARFF

English Premiership

Kane hopes Spurs can be single-minded in Euro chase

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 5 – Harry Kane hopes Tottenham can benefit from focusing solely on the Premier League when the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League resumes.

The English top-flight is set to restart on June 17, with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs hosting his former club Manchester United two days later.

Tottenham have nine games to try and force their way into the Champions League places.

Mourinho’s men are seven points off the top four, but fifth could be enough if Manchester City’s appeal against a two-season European ban is rejected.

Win their first game back and Spurs would be just a point behind fifth-placed United.

All of Tottenham’s rivals also have other things to play for with Manchester United in the FA Cup and Europa League, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Champions League, Wolves in the Europa League and Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

“From our point of view we are not in any of the other competitions so we have got nine games to concentrate on picking up as many points and try and get into the Champions League spots,” Kane told Sky Sports News.

“So at least all our focus is going to be on one competition.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kane will be fit to resume following nearly six months off with a serious hamstring injury.

He added: “It feels like a pre-season, it has been good so far. I was doing individual training for a while and almost got to a stage where I was back with the team and then we had to stay at home.

“It’s been a chance for me to get fit. It has been six months since I have played a game so I haven’t done that since I was about five years old.”

Spurs stepped up preparations for the restart by staging an 11 v 11 training match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Friday.

Earlier this week, the North London club confirmed that one individual had tested positive for coronavirus, but did not say if it was a player or member of staff.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved