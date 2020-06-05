Connect with us

Leverkusen boss Bosz has called for health regulations to be eased in Germany © POOL/AFP/File Marius Becker

Bundesliga coaches call for easing of health regulations

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 5 – Bundesliga coaches have called for some easing of the league’s strict hygiene regulations, citing the general improvement of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Coaches and substitutes have to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear masks while on the bench and players are not allowed to hug each other during goal celebrations.

Germany has been easing its lockdown restrictions in the weeks since the Bundesliga restarted in mid-May.

“It’s become difficult to understand why people can again have their cappuccino in a cafe without wearing a mask, while the substitutes and us directors in the stands are forced to keep our distance while outdoors and wearing a mask,” said Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller.

There has not been a positive case for COVID-19 in the Bundesliga since the resumption, but teams are still subject to stringent rules regarding social distancing in hotels and in stadiums.

“It’s great that we can play again,” said Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz. “The DFL (German league) has done things very well.

“But the protocols were worked out in March, and now it is June. The best thing would be to have the right to celebrate a goal all together again.”

Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart thinks the rules should be loosened for the media.

“We have cameramen who are alone and separated by a radius of 30 metres while wearing a mask,” he said.

“We have reporters, half of whose questions we don’t understand because they’re wearing a mask while we keep a distance of three metres.”

Germany has reported over 8,500 coronavirus-related deaths, although that figure is far lower than other large western European nations like the UK, France, Spain and Italy.

