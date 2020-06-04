Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Stefan Ilsanker's double for Eintracht Frankfurt sank Werder Bremen further into the relegation mire

Football

Eintracht thumping sends Bremen further into relegation mire

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 3Werder Bremen’s fight against relegation from the Bundesliga faltered on Wednesday after a 3-0 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt that leaves them mired in the drop zone.

Bremen have spent more seasons in the league than any other club, but with six matches left they are second-from-bottom, three points from safety and facing the prospect of dropping down a division after a resounding loss to Eintracht.

Andre Silva got the ball rolling for the away side in the 61st minute before two late goals from supersub Stefan Ilsanker pushed them up to 11th place.

The first half was keenly contested and Bremen thought they were going to be given a penalty for handball nine minutes before the break, but after a long VAR review the hosts’ midfielder Davy Klaassen was ruled as being offside in the build-up.

It was Frankfurt’s turn to be disappointed by VAR just before the hour mark when Dominik Kohr’s close range finish was ruled out for a tight offside, but they had their opener seconds later.

Filip Kostic collected the ball on the left before whipping a perfect cross for Silva, who neatly guided his header past Jiri Pavlenka.

Ilsanker sealed the three points with nine minutes left when he tapped home fellow substitute Bas Dost’s flick-on from a corner with his first touch of the ball.

The Austrian then capped a fine team performance by heading home a free-kick from Jonathan de Guzman — who had come on for Mijat Gacinovic just seconds before — in the final minute.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved