Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jerome Boateng has urged white athletes to speak up following widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Football

Boateng calls on white sportspeople to add voices to Floyd protests

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 4Bayern Munich’s Germany defender Jerome Boateng has called on more famous white sportspeople to add their voices to the chorus of outrage at the US police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black American man, died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. His death has sparked eight days of protests in US cities, some of which have turned violent amid accusations of further police brutality used against demonstrators.

It has also seen athletes, sports teams and leagues expressing solidarity with protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

“Our voices carry, we have a platform and we touch many people,” Boateng, whose father is from Ghana, told Deutsche Welle radio on Thursday.

“All white sportspeople who don’t speak out are obviously not racists, but of course it is desirable that they also use their notoriety for this cause. Many do it, but I think we can do much more.”

Boateng added that a deeper message needed to be sent, beyond the world of social media.

“You need to take things in hand, whether in the form of work with children, or in integration projects,” he said.

“That always depends on the parents and what they’re teaching their children.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Also in schools, you need the issue of racism to be integrated in curriculum. It’s only by doing that that we will progress.”

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

AFCON2019

How Gor Mahia fans’ ‘baptism by fire’ propelled ‘Crouch’ Okumu to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – ‘Dok skul! Kijana dok skul!’ (Go back to school! Young boy go back to school!’). Those were the words...

May 11, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved